Oates. Frances passed away peacefully at home in Cedar Grove, Pulrose on Friday the 22nd of November 2019, with her family around her. Loving wife of John, dearest mother of Kevin, Lynn, Debbie and Stephen. A much loved nana and great nana. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at St George's Church, Douglas on Friday the 29th of November at 12.00 noon, followed by private interment in Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society, Isle of Man Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ.Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019