MOORE. On Sunday 5th January 2020, at Noble's Hospital after a long illness bravely borne, Francis Arthur (Frank) aged 83 years formerly of Hatfield Grove in Douglas. Loving husband of Anne, dearly loved dad of Marie and Terry, father in law of Michael, much loved grandad of Richard, Philip and Joe, great grandad of Ellie, Thomas and Imogen, dear brother of Joan and the late Terry and David. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate Frank's life will take place at 1.15pm on Wednesday 15th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Alzheimer's Society Isle of Man, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 9, 2020