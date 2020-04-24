|
Buttimore Francis Cowley "ANGLIN" aged 65 after a short illness at home, in his wife Jenny's arms. On Thursday 16th April 2020 in Peel, formerly of Penarth, South Wales. Much loved father to William, Daniel and Jessica. Brother to Fiona, Mike, Sara, Charlie and the late Simon. Uncle, brother in-law and inspirational friend to many. A brilliant sound engineer, musician and voice. Anglin has left a huge hole in many hearts but his legacy will continue in the music, wonderful memories, stories to be shared, humour and spirit.Jenny and family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind words, cards and flowers which are of great comfort and for all being there. Private cremation. Celebrations to follow later in the year. Forever in our hearts.
