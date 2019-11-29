|
LOWE. On Wednesday 13th November 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Francis Ernest "Frank" of Perwick Bay, Port St Mary, beloved husband of the late Pat, much loved father of the late Tina and step-father of Tricia, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Thursday 21st November 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Alzheimers Society, IOM Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019