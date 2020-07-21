|
KEENAN. On Friday 17th July 2020. Peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Francis Joseph 'Frank' aged 77 years of Four Roads, Port St. Mary. Dearly loved husband of Lynne and dear father of Frank, Bernie, Leanne, Alex and Jacqui. Proud grandad of Jacob, Cara, Nathan and Anna and a beloved brother and uncle. Now at peace, rest well. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 10:45am on Friday 24th July. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 21, 2020