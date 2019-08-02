|
TOOMS. Francis Philip (Fran). It is with great sadness that Sue, Ian and Sammy announce that on Tuesday 30th July 2019 Fran peacefully passed away at Noble's Hospital, Braddan aged 85 years. A dearly loved husband to the late Mary, Father, Grandfather, Father-in-Law and a Brother to John and the late Tommy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to The Alzheimer's Society Isle of Man Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. All enquires please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel 661661.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019