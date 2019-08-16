|
Francis (Fran) Tooms 29.03.34 - 30.07.19Sue, Ian and Sammy wish to offer their heartfelt thanks.To all at K.G.P. but most especially the exceptional Doctor Bull who never failed to help Fran and only did the best for him.All at Nobles for their care throughout various medical conditions over many long years.Everyone at Springfield Grange for their understanding and care of Fran during his final four years of ups and downs. To the Venerable Andrew Brown, the Archdeacon of Man, for his genuine concerns and the performance of a beautiful service with true humanity and feeling.Mr Julian Power B.E.M. for performing our choice of music so very nicely.Edwin Kinrade for his kindness whilst Fran remained at home.To Steve and Maria from Kingswood for their professional and caring service.For lovely refreshments provided by The Meadows Pavilion at Douglas Golf Club.To everyone who attended Fran's funeral. It was so appreciated to see so many of you there. Both new and old friends from long years past, you did our fella proud. For the many flowers, cards, calls and kind words received. All have been much appreciated and a great comfort during this our time of deep sadness.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 16, 2019