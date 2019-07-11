|
|
SMITH. Peacefully, on Thursday 4th July 2019, at Elder Grange Nursing Home in Douglas, Frank Cubbon ("Slipper Smith"), formerly of Devonshire Crescent, Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Kay Smith and much loved Dad of Robin Smith and Gillian Thomas and a former schoolmaster at Ballakermeen, St. Ninian's and Castle Rushen High School. He will be sadly missed by family and friends and also by his many old scholars who kept in touch over the years. The private funeral service will take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10:45am on Friday 19th July 2019. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu , if so desired, should be made to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to: Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897; e-mail: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 11, 2019