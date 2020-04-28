Home

Curphey. Frank, died 1st April 2020. With great sadness we said goodbye to Frank, who died peacefully in Hobart Hospital, Tasmania, aged 90 years. Originally from the Braaid and Port Grenaugh, Frank worked on Manx farms during the war and then served in the British and Australian Armies for well over 30 years, retiring to live in Tasmania. He was a highly respected member of the Eaglehawk Neck Community there and will be missed by many, beast and bird. With love from: Sue and Charlie, Brendan, Liz and Tony, Heather and John, Lufra Hotel and all his ex-Army colleagues; as well as his family in the Isle of Man/England: Elaine Curphey, Ken, Joan and family, Dennis and Leslie and Jon and Jackie. Frank's funeral was held on 8th April and streamed live.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020
