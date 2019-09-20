|
|
Dunn. Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at his home. Frank aged 76 years of Kirk Michael. Much loved husband to Marion, loving dad to Jan, Andy and Stu, father in law to Rodger and Julie, grandad to Liam, Caitlin, Arran, Bruce and the late Fionna-Jayne, great grandad to George. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Manx Legion (Peel Branch), 6 Douglas Street, Peel, IM5 1BA. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019