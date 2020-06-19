|
|
Goldsmith. Frank Henry aged 73 years of Port St Mary, suddenly at home on Saturday 30th May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jill, treasured father of Alison and Nicola, father in law of David, much loved grandad of Stephen, Sammy, Natasha and Charlotte, loved great grandad, dear brother of Loretta, Carol, Ann, Diane and the late Johnny and dearest son of the late Henry Hugh Goldsmith. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 26th June 2020, mourning clothes optional, please wear something red or bright. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, Clatterbridge Road, Birkenhead, Bedington, CH63 4JY or Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled, C/o Mrs Galloway, Stonehaven, Main Road, Union Mills, IM4 4LW. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 19, 2020