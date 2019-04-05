|
QUAYLE. On Saturday 30th March 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Frank of Birchill Gardens, Onchan, beloved husband of the late Beryl and a much loved uncle of Susan and Richard, he will be greatly missed by Ron and Anne, Brenda Walker and her family who were so kind to him and by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday 1st May 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to RNLI, C\o Mrs E Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019