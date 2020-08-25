|
FRANK RICHARD SMYTH1962 - 2020Moira and the family are very sad to announce the passing of Frank. He was the 2nd son of Moira and Gordon, brother of David, Janette and the late John, a very proud father of Paul and a much loved uncle of Robert, a very dear and special person to Ruth whom he loved dearly, also a special friend to many. Frank passed away peacefully at home on 22nd August aged 57 years. A service to celebrate Frank's life will take place at 1.45pm on Wednesday 2nd September at St Ninians Church in Douglas (mourning clothes optional) followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to either Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP or Isle of Man Breast Care, c/o Sharon Maddrell, HollyCot, The Hope, St Johns, IM4 3AT. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 25, 2020