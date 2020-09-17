|
FRANK SMYTHMoira and all the family would like to thank all of Frank's friends as well as their own friends for all the love and care shown to them during Frank's illness and since his passing. Thanks to all those who attended his funeral and for all the cards and phone calls, we have been truly overwhelmed at the love and high esteem in which Frank was held. Our sincerest thanks to Canon John Coldwell for conducting the service and to John Riley for playing the organ. Special thanks to Claire, Sonia and Simon for the lovely singing, to Lyndsey for the bible reading and to Alec for the poem, also to Frank's special friend Jane for the eulogy. Frank would have been very proud of you all. The family would also like to give their most grateful thanks to Mr Hogg and Doreen at the ENT Unit, Mr Haridass at Clatterbridge Cancer Unit, Dr Helen Greig and to all the most wonderful district nurses, Hospice home care, community carers and to Caro care for all they did for Frank, especially Kathy Harrison and Lyndsey Christian, no words can express enough our gratitude. Thank you to Tom Long of Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers and lastly but not least an enormous thank you to Steven Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home for once again getting this family through a difficult time. Thank you all.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 17, 2020