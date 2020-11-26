|
ADLEM. on Monday 23rd November peacefully at his home, Whitebridge Road, Onchan. Fred, beloved husband of Liz, much loved father of Ian, and Danda to Alex, and a loving uncle. He will be sadly missed by Andrea and all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 10th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to a charity of your own choice. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2020