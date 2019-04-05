Home

Fred Connan

Fred Connan Obituary
CONNAN. On Tuesday 5th March 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Fred (former Local Government Board Clerk of the works and Building Inspector and former IAM instructor), beloved father of Su, Sandra and Richard, grandfather of Erin and a much loved step-father. A lap of the TT Course will commence at 11.30am on Friday 22nd March 2019, followed by a funeral service at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Woodbourne Road, Douglas at 1.00pm prior to interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
