DENNIS. Freda, Widow of the late Richard John Dennis of Castletown, passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Tuesday 4th February 2020 aged 87 years, she will be missed by all who knew her. A Service to celebrate the life of Freda will be held at 12 Noon at St. Marys church on the Harbour, Castletown, Thursday 20th February 2020. Donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main road, Onchan, Tel - 673109/622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020