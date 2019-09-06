Home

Freda (Smethurst) Faragher

Freda (Smethurst) Faragher Obituary
FARAGHER. (née Smethurst). On Tuesday 3rd September 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home in Douglas, Freda aged 95 years formerly of Keppel Road in Willaston. Beloved wife of the late Cyril, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Thursday 12th September at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to RNLI (Douglas Branch), c/o Mrs M.E.Corran, 4, Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019
