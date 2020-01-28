|
STUBBS. (Nee Lewin) Freda Margaret. Margaret's loving son and daughter announce, with deep sorrow, the peaceful passing of their wonderful mother at 88 years of age on Wednesday, 22nd of January 2020, following long illnesses which she endured with great dignity and fortitude. Margaret was the cherished sister of the late Dennis, beloved wife of the late Geoff, dearly loved mother-in-law of Janice's husband Bruce, and adored nana of Jamie and Beth. Margaret will also be missed by her extended family and many friends. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11:30am on Thursday, 30th January, 2020. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Trinity Methodist Church, Douglas, c/o Church Treasurer, 3 Harcroft Road, Saddlestone Park, Douglas IM2 1PN, or, to The Alzheimer's society, Isle of Man Branch, Minerva Suite, level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas, IM7 2EZ. For further enquiries please contact Kissack's of Crosby Ltd
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 28, 2020