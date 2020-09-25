Home

More Obituaries for Frederick Gash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Gash

Frederick Gash Obituary
Gash. Frederick (Boyd) aged 82 years of Ballabeg, peacefully on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at home after a short illness, with his wife by his side. Treasured husband and soulmate of Rosina, dearly loved father of Charlotte and partner Ryan, much loved grandad of Myles, dear brother of Pamela and brother in law of Ian and Barbara and a loving uncle. Funeral service will be held at Malew Parish Church at 2pm on Thursday 1st October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP or Crossroads Care, Units B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, IM4 2AY. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020
