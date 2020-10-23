|
GASH. Frederick (Boyd). Rosina, Charlotte, Ryan and Myles would like to express appreciation for the messages, flowers and cards they have received from family and friends following the passing of Boyd. Thank you to all who attended the service at Malew Church and the wonderful tribute delivered by the Rev Irene Cowell and the Rev Colin Barry and to Irene for enabling friends and relatives around the world to access a video link. Special thanks to Ronald Holt and Ann Henrard who were a tower of strength to Rosina throughout Boyd's illness. Thank you to Sarah at TS Keggen & son Funeral Directors for organising all the funeral arrangements and for her kindness and support.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020