COURTIE. On Wednesday 2nd December at Springfield Grange Nursing Home. Formerly of Birch Hill, Onchan. Frederick James O'Hara (Fred) aged 78 years. Loving husband of the late Joan and father to Lynne and Carl and father in law to Maff and Ali, Pop to Ryan and Caitlin; Robin, Rosie and John. Funeral service and interment at St Peters Church, Onchan at 10.30am on Tuesday 15th December 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IM4 3LT. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2020