|
|
WEBSTER. (née Bridson) On Thursday 11th April 2019, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Fredisha Margaret (Betty) aged 98 years formerly of Tennis Road in Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Alan, dearly loved mother of Richard, mother in law of Marjorie, loving grannie of Christian, much loved daughter of the late Frederick William Bridson, dear sister of the late George Frederick Bridson, dear great aunt of Natalie and Leona. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Thursday 25th April at St Georges church in Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to a charity of one's own choice. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019