Gardner Irene Obituary
Gardner. Peacefully on Wednesday 4th December 2019, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, Irene aged 72 years of Kirk Michael. Much loved wife of Peter and loving mum to Charles, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December 2019 at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to The Manx Stroke Foundation, West Lodge, Main Road, Crosby IM4 4BH. Enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone: 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019
