Homer. On Saturday the 6th of April 2019 suddenly. Garry aged 76 years of Cooil Drive Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, dearest father of Lesley. Brother of Martin and brother in law of Vicky, Jean and John. Dear uncle to Gareth and Jason. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 18th of April at 1.15pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be to the Douglas Golf Club - for Junior Golf Development. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2019