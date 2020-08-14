|
WHYMENT. On Tuesday 11th August 2020 peacefully at his home, Garry aged 61 years of Douglas. Beloved husband of Julie, dearly loved dad of Emma and son in law David and Nicola, much loved grandad of Tyler and Ryan, gaga of Emilia. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends both on the island and the UK. The family wish to thank all those involved in Garry's care in the last 11 months, especially the Hospice Care at Home team. A service to celebrate Garry's life will take place at 2.45pm on Thursday 20th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2020