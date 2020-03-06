|
|
CROSS. On Saturday 22nd February at Noble's Hospital, Gary, of Christian Road, Douglas. Beloved Fiancé of Ruth, he will be sadly missed by Coisty and all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 12th March 2020, those attending are invited to wear Rangers, Scottish or Blue attire. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice IOM, or MacMillan IOM. All enquiries please, to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 6, 2020