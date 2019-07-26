|
|
|
CLAGUE, GEOFF. Dot, Fiona and Anna would like to thank family, friends and healthcare professionals for their support and kindness before and since the death of Geoff. Thanks also to all who attended the funeral and for the kind donations in Geoff's memory. The family is grateful to the staff at Thie Meanagh, Sweetbriar and to the medical staff of Noble's Hospital's A&E department and Ward 6 for their care and attention to Geoff and his family. We would also like to thank the Reverend Richard Hooton for leading a touching tribute to Geoff and Mr John Riley for the beautiful music. Much gratitude and thanks also go to Steven and Maria Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home for their kindness, help and guidance during this sad time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 26, 2019