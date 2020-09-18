|
KELLY. Maureen, Michele and Simon would like to thank everyone who attended Geoff's funeral and also for the beautiful flowers, cards and messages we received during this sad time. It gave us so much comfort to learn how much Geoff had been thought of by friends and former colleagues.We would like to thank Canon Duncan Whitworth for conducting such a lovely service and for his kind words. To Michael Lees for his eulogy, spoken with great knowledge and humour. Thanks also to Wendy McDowell for her selection of music and to Fran Crebbin for the beautiful floral arrangement. Geoff spent sometime in Ward 7 at Nobles Hospital and a much longer stay at Elder Grange Nursing Home. We are so grateful to them all for looking after him so well, especially Elder Grange, they gave him so much loving care which was wonderful. Thank you all. Finally, we must thank Brian from Eric Faragher Limited for all the arrangements, attention to detail and showing us such compassion.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020