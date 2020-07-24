|
|
|
MARTIN. Fenella, Ian and family would like to thank everyone who attended Geoff's funeral. It was wonderful to see so many there! Thank you for all the cards and messages of condolence and reminiscences, and thank you to those who kindly made donations in lieu of flowers. We'd like to thank; Dr Needham for her care and guidance: the Northern Live at Home Scheme's Mens' Lunches and Ewan Fargher for his weekly visits: the welcoming staff at Age Concern's Day Care Centre: all the family, neighbours and good samaritans who helped Dad keep to his regular routines: the caring staff at Cummal Mooar who provided a warm, happy, family environment: and the wonderfully kind, supportive and caring staff at Beaconsfield Nursing Home who ensured Dad was comfortable and content. Our grateful thanks to Reverend Brian Evans-Smith for his thoughtful services at St Paul's and the Crematorium: the team at Corkhill and Callow for their advice and support: and Carl Joughin and his helpful staff at The Mitre. A much loved family man, Dad will be greatly missed - we have our very happy memories to treasure, always.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020