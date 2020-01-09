|
|
NICHOLSON. On Tuesday 7th January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, after a short illness, Geoff formerly of Castletown, beloved husband of Pat, much loved father of Mandy, Suzannah, Gareth, Kim and Cathy and a dearly loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.00am on Friday 17th January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Isle Listen, The Old School House, Cronkbourne, IM4 4QH. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 9, 2020