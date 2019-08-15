|
WATSON. On Saturday 1st June 2019, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Geoff formerly of Cannan Court, Kirk Michael. Beloved husband of the late Anne, much loved Dad of Tim, Ian, Janet and Karen, dearly loved Grandad & Great Grandad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Geoff's family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Hailwood Medal Centre and all the staff at Elder Grange Nursing Home for their care and compassion. A Service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at St. John's Church at 11.30am on Wednesday 19th June, 2019 followed by Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Alzheimer's Society, IOM Branch c/o Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019