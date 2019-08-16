|
|
WILLIAMS. On Friday 2nd August, suddenly at his home, Geoff of Groudle Road, Onchan. Much loved cousin, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday 6th September, 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to St. Peter's Church, Parish Office, Car Park, Church Road, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 16, 2019