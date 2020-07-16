|
|
WOOD. Geoff, On Thursday 9th July 2020 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, aged 91 years, beloved husband of Jackie, loving father of Imogene and Susan, loving grandfather to his six grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Maughold Church at 12 Noon on Monday 27th July 2020 followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2020