BROWNE. Geoffrey (Geoff) on Friday 17th July 2020 aged 63 years at Noble's Hospital, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Adored and devoted husband of Lynne, loving father of Claire and Stephen, treasured son of Audrey and the late Noel. Much loved father-in-law of Toby, brother-in-law of Avril and Jim, and uncle to James, Sarah and Andrew. A memorial service for Geoff will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel followed by interment at Braddan cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Blood Cancer UK. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 / 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020
