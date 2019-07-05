Home

CLAGUE. Geoffrey. On Saturday 29th June 2019, at Noble's Hospital. Much loved husband of Dorothy and father of Fiona and Anna. Loving grandfather of Kate, Ed, Sophie, Freya and Ben. Dear brother of Colin, Anne and Vi. The funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on Thursday 11th July at Trinity Methodist Church, Rosemount in Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to the RNLI (Douglas branch) c/o Mrs M. E. Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan, IM3 2DP or the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, Unit 68, Middle River Industrial Estate, Pulrose, Douglas, IM2 1AL. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel: 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 5, 2019
