Geoffrey Fielden

Geoffrey Fielden Obituary
FIELDEN. Geoffrey. Died peacefully on Saturday 6th June at Hospice IOM, aged 71. He will be sadly missed by his family, those who loved him, and many friends. He was born on the Island, before moving to Australia where he grew up, he then spent his working years in Africa, working in health clubs, before returning to the Island to retire in his latter years. He had many friends from the local gyms and will be sadly missed by them all. A private cremation will take place at 10:45am on Friday 19th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No cards or flowers please, donations in lieu can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 11, 2020
