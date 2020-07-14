|
MARTIN. Geoffrey, peacefully at Beaconsfield Nursing Home on Monday 6th July 2020, formerly of Gladstone Avenue, Ramsey. Beloved husband of the late Shirley, much loved father of Fenella and Ian, loving grandfather to Hayley and Ellen and brother to Joan and the late Kenneth and Frank. He will be missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 12:30 on Friday 17th July at St Pauls Church, Ramsey followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Live at Home Scheme', 'Beaconsfield Patient Comfort Fund', 'Cummal Mooar Amenity Fund' or 'Ramsey Football Club'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 14, 2020