|
|
WHALLEY. Geoffrey (Geoff), suddenly at Manchester Royal Infirmary. Adored and devoted husband of Rosalind, loving father of Tracy and Craig, proud grandad of Jamie, Matthew, Emma and Max. Much loved brother of the late Colin, and brother-in-law of Norma, Jimmy, Christine, Ernie and Christine. Father-in-law of Ian and Lisa. Much loved uncle and great uncle. Funeral arrangements to follow. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019