WHALLEY. Geoffrey (Geoff), suddenly at Manchester Royal Infirmary. Adored and devoted husband of Rosalind, loving father of Tracy and Craig, proud grandad of Jamie, Matthew, Emma and Max. Much loved brother of the late Colin, and brother-in-law of Norma, Jimmy, Christine, Ernie and Christine. Father-in-law of Ian and Lisa. Much loved uncle and great uncle. Funeral service will take place 1.15pm on Thursday 5th December 2019 at St. Peters Church, Onchan followed by private Committal at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Noble's Hospital Air Ambulance. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019