Moore. On Wednesday the 14th of October 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. George Alan aged 70 years of James Street, Douglas. Son of the late Charles and Margaret, dearest brother of Jimmy, Gordon, Roger and the late Terry. A dear brother in law, uncle and great uncle. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Thursday the 22nd of October. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Noble's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Care of the Management Department, Noble's Hospital, The Strang, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors, Ltd Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 20, 2020
