George Alexander Jamie Maclaren

Maclaren. George Alexander Jamie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday the 27th of May 2020 aged 43 years. Loving son of Charles and Elizabeth, brother to John, Tracey and Lorna, a dearly loved uncle to his nephews and nieces, brother in law to Gary and John. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to present circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to the Isle of Man Food Bank, Ballafletcher House, Ballafletcher Farm Road, Douglas, IM4 4QE. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 9, 2020
