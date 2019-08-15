Home

George Alfred Ennett

George Alfred Ennett Obituary
Ennett. Peacefully on Saturday 15th June 2019 at Noble's Hospital Braddan, George Alfred aged 91 years, of Union Mills. Beloved husband of the late Edna and Sheila, loving dad to Georgina and Sandra, treasured grandad and great grandad, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday the 28th June 2019 at 1.15pm in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
