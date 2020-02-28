|
|
Simpson. On Sunday the 23rd of February 2020 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home. George Brian Simpson (Simi), beloved husband of the late Milly, dearly loved father of Jimmy and daughter-in-law Judy, and a much loved grandfather of Natalie and Ellie. The funeral service and cremation will take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 6th of March at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. A special mention and thank you to the staff at Elder Grange Nursing Home who looked after Brian for the last 7 years of his life. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020