Trustrum. George Brian aged 84 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, dear father of Ann and David, father in law of Terry and Fiona and a much loved grandpa of Chris, Katharine, Keira and Jake. Following a private cremation, a celebration of Brian's life will be held at St Catherine's Church, Port Erin at 11.45am on Monday 23rd December 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port Erin Branch, The Lifeboat House, Breakwater Road, Port Erin, IM9 6JA or the Church Mission Society Isle of Man Branch, 2 Wentworth Close, Onchan, IM3 2JU. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 12, 2019