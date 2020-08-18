|
Magee. On Thursday the 13th of August 2020 peacefully at the Corrin Memorial Home, Peel after a long illness bravely borne. George Corkish aged 87 years, formerly of Waverley Court, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of the late Rachel Breadner Magee. Dearest father of Bryan and Linda, loved grandad of Daniel and Joey. Dear brother of Una and John. The funeral service to celebrate George's life will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 21st of August at 10.00am, bright colours may be worn. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 18, 2020