|
|
CORRIN. On Saturday 12 October 2019, peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla, George 'Arthur', aged 85 years formerly of Colby. Beloved husband of the late Doreen, much loved dad of Janet, father in law of Andrew, and a dearly loved granda of Charlotte, George, Ian and Robert, and a grandfather in law to Matthew and brother to the late Willie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 1pm on Monday 21st October 2019 followed by Interment at Rushen Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Rushen Silver Band, c/o Mrs Helen Cole (Treasurer), 5 Raad Ny Gabbil, Castletown IM9 1HH. Enquiries please to T.S Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 17, 2019