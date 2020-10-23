Home

Davison. Peacefully on Tuesday 20th October 2020 at Castle View, Nursing Home, Peel, Surrounded by his family, George aged 91 years of Patrick. Beloved husband to Joan, loving dad to Marlyn, Ian and Mark, dear father in law, treasured granddad and great granddad, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 30th October at 1pm at Peel Methodist Chapel, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to MSPCA Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale Isle of Man IM4 3HL Enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone: 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020
