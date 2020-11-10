|
Davison. The family of the late George would sincerely like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service. He had a wonderful send off and celebration of his life. To all who sent cards, flowers and donations it was a great comfort. Special thanks go to Karen who conducted a beautiful service, the regal singers for their wonderful singing, Simon Fletcher for his fantastic solo, John Struthers for uplifting piping. The staff on ward 1, ward 9 and Castle View Nursing Home. Elaine and team for the gorgeous wreaths and flowers, the Fairway Peel Golf Club for delicious buffet, Simon and the team at David Lancaster's for taking care of everything and making sure all ran perfect. Thank you all.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 10, 2020