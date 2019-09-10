|
BEATTIE. GEORGE DONALD (DON). Sadly passed away after a short illness on 28th August aged 82 years. Dear father of Catherine and Helen. Kind grandad of Bella, Riley and Finley. Devoted brother of Jean and a much loved uncle. Don will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and all who knew him. Funeral service and committal will take place at West Lancashire Crematorium on Monday 16th September 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only by request but the family are gratefully receiving donations for Macmillan Cancer Research. Further enquires to W H Hull Funeral Directors, 81 Church Road, Tarleton, Lancashire PR4 6UP 01772 812409
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019